‘Life is beautiful’: Kolkata metro introduces audio campaign to curb suicides

The Kolkata Metro Railway has introduced an audio awareness message across multiple stations on the North-South (Blue Line) corridor to discourage suicide attempts on the tracks.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with an FM radio channel, follows a spate of suicide bids reported along the Blue Line over the past three months. Official data show three attempts in November last year, two in December, three in January and two in February. Of the 10 passengers who jumped onto the tracks during this period, most could not be saved.

The audio message, aired on 107 FM Rainbow, says: "Suicide is not merely a personal decision, but a dangerous social disease, which causes tremendous stress and hardship on the family concerned. Please don't take any extreme and hasty steps. If you are faced with any serious mental crisis situation, immediately contact our counsellors, who are just a phone call away 24x7. Their numbers are displayed in numerous posters and banners, digital display boards at numerous parts of the platform,".

The message will be broadcast through public address systems at Blue Line stations. Recorded jointly by Kolkata Metro and the FM channel, the voice note features a male voice in Bengali, accompanied by soft instrumental music aimed at calming listeners.

The message also underscores the value of life and the possibilities it holds, stating that ending one’s life serves no purpose, regardless of distress. It adds: "Crises can be tackled and overcome. Ending life can never be the solution,".

The appeal continues: "If anyone is overwhelmed by any desire to end his life, think twice and consider that your life is important not only for you but also for others,".

Metro authorities said the organisation regularly conducts anti-suicide camps at station platforms and encouraged people struggling with suicidal thoughts to attend these camps and speak with counsellors.

A Metro Railway spokesperson added that the audio message will be played regularly at Blue Line stations to sensitise commuters and help metro staff and passengers intervene before anyone takes a drastic step.