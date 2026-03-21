Kolkata schools brace for disruptions ahead of Bengal Assembly elections

Schools are bracing for disruptions in the run-up to the Assembly elections, a period marked by intensified political activity, campaigning and logistical demands.

Bengal will vote in two phases — April 23 and April 29 — with Calcutta going to the polls in the second phase. Results are scheduled for May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election period is likely to bring rallies, meetings and the requisitioning of vehicles, all of which could interfere with normal school routines.

Most schools begin their new academic session in the first week of April, with

classes continuing until the summer break in the second week of May. Educators said this initial stretch is critical for the academic schedule.

“The first one-and-a-half months of the new session are crucial, and are likely to be affected by rallies and processions,” said Sarojesh Mukerjee, director of The Cambridge School. “Political activity will increase, leading to noise and traffic disruptions.”

Schools designated as polling booths anticipate additional challenges. Some institutions fear they may have to suspend classes for several days around the April 29 polling date.

“We are unsure whether we will be able to hand over the school premises to the Election Commission on the afternoon of April 28,” said the principal of a south Calcutta school. “Polling ends in the evening, and it is uncertain whether classes can resume early the next morning on April 30.”

Traffic & transport

Campaign-related disruptions are also a concern, especially for schools located in busy neighbourhoods. Afternoon processions could coincide with dispersal hours, creating traffic bottlenecks.

“If a procession takes place during dispersal, buses and pool cars may get stuck,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal of Sri Sri Academy. “These are uncertainties we anticipate, even if they do not occur every time.”

Beyond daily operations, elections are also forcing schools to reschedule academic and extracurricular programmes.

At Sri Sri Academy, a planned sociology field trip to the Sundarbans for a project on tiger widows has been postponed by two months. “We have rescheduled it to after the summer break,” principal Banerjee said.

Transport disruptions are a recurring concern. The requisitioning of vehicles for election duty often affects student and teacher commute, a school head said.

“In the past, pool cars have been stopped while on their way to pick up children, causing delays. There have been instances where students had to wait at school because dispersal was delayed,” said Terence John, director of education and development at Julien Day Schools in Calcutta, Howrah and Kalyani.

Road diversions during political programmes further complicate movement, forcing vehicles to take longer routes and adding to travel time.

Teachers who rely on public transport may also face difficulties. With buses likely to be requisitioned for election-related work, fewer vehicles are expected to be available on the roads.

“Teachers already report early in the morning,” John said. “We cannot expect them to leave home even earlier.”