TMC councillor Sachin Singh arrested in connection with 2021 poll violence cases

Sachin Singh, the Trinamool councillor of Ward 36 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), was arrested on Tuesday in connection with two cases related to alleged post-poll violence in 2021.

The cases were registered after the BJP government assumed office, and complaints were lodged with the police.

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In one of the complaints, Singh has been accused of vandalising a house and stealing valuables during an alleged incident of post-poll violence in Beliaghata.

The other complaint against Singh relates to trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt to the occupants of a house.

“There are multiple cases against Singh. The incidents date back to 2021, but the formal complaints were lodged only recently,” said an officer of the Narkeldanga police station.

Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday, would be produced before the court on Wednesday.

One of the two cases against Singh was registered on May 17, and the other on May 27.

Complainant Chandra Prakash Singh, a resident of Shibtola Lane in Narkeldanga, alleged in a complaint lodged on May 17 that Sachin Singh and several others had formed an unlawful assembly near his residence, forcibly entered his home, vandalised the premises and assaulted him.

“This (the violence) apparently happened just after the results of the 2021 Assembly elections were declared,” said an officer.

Singh has been charged with unlawful assembly, house trespass, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt in this case.

The second complaint against Singh alleges that he and six others forcibly entered the residence of complainant Adarsh Panday on Beliaghata Road, vandalised the property and committed theft. According to the complaint, the incident took place around 3.30pm on May 4, 2021.

The new government had announced after assuming office that cases related to post-poll violence, which had been closed due to a lack of evidence or inadequate investigation, would be reopened and reviewed.

The police were recently asked to collect old complaints of post-poll violence for fresh action.

Several Trinamool Congress functionaries have been arrested in the past three weeks over fresh complaints of post-poll violence that allegedly happened five years ago or earlier.