Classes to be held during morning hours in schools to beat the prevailing heat

The education department has advised government and government-aided schools to operate during the morning shift for the next two weeks in view of the prevailing heat.

The department has asked the district inspectors of schools to instruct schools to switch to the morning routine, depending on local conditions.

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Under the morning shift, classes will begin at 7.30am, compared with the regular day schedule, which starts at 11am.

The order states that the decision has been taken in the interest of students' health and well-being amid the prevailing heat.

The advisory has been sent to the state secondary education board and the primary education board.

The advice comes a day after government and aided schools reopened after a summer break that started on May 13.

The schools have been told to take steps "without hampering the academic interests" of the students.

Sources in the education department said classes had been seriously affected this year because of the Assembly elections.

Many schools had to suspend classes after their premises were requisitioned to accommodate personnel of the central armed forces. A record number of central force personnel had been deployed for this year’s elections, leading to the use of numerous school buildings as temporary camps.

The central forces reached the state as early as March. Bengal voted on April 23 and 29. The results were declared on May 4.

Metro reported that many schools could not hold summative tests and had to suspend classes for days as teachers were busy with poll-related training and work.

A considerable number of class days have already been lost because of the elections. Considering all these, morning shifts have been suggested so the classes can be held. Or else, the syllabus will remain incomplete, said sources in the department.

Although the advisory does not identify any specific region, a school education department official said the move was intended to spare students the hardship of attending classes in extreme heat, which often leads to health problems.

A similar advisory was issued in June 2024.