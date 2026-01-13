MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro hit by power disruption as train gets stuck between central stations

Passengers safely rescued after a train halts in a tunnel; normal services resume on the Blue Line from 08.46 hrs

Our Bureau Published 13.01.26, 08:44 AM
Representational picture

Power supply affected Metro services early on Tuesday morning as a train got stuck in the tunnel between Rabindra Sadan and Netaji Bhawan stations.

Metro sources said the passengers were rescued and brought safely to the Netaji Bhawan station.

While efforts are on to restore the supply in the affected section, Metro services are partially operating between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations and Tollygunge and Sahid Khudiram.

The disruption caused inconvenience for commuters as the halt affected the usual flow of morning services.

Authorities said the situation required temporary adjustments to operations to ensure passenger safety and maintain movement on other stretches of the line.

Metro officials had stated that restoration work was in progress.

Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of Blue Line from 08.46 hrs.

