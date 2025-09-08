MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro services along North-South corridor partially disrupted for 1 hour after rake snag

Truncated metro services were run between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations till 9.25 am

PTI Published 08.09.25, 10:58 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Services along both Up and Down lines of the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro were disrupted for over an hour on Monday morning after a rake developed a mechanical snag, turning it dysfunctional.

The rake got stranded at Kavi Nazrul station in Garia Bazaar area around 8.20 am, disrupting services between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations during peak office hours, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Truncated metro services were run between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations till 9.25 am.

The dysfunctional rake was subsequently taken to the car shed for repair, following which normal services commenced along the line.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kolkata Metro
