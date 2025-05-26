MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata: Bangladeshi national held for 'rash driving', injures cop in Kalighat

Following his arrest, initial investigation revealed that the accused was residing in India 'illegally without valid documents', he said

PTI Published 26.05.25, 09:34 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A Bangladeshi national was arrested after his car collided with a bike and injured a Kolkata Police officer in Kalighat area of the metropolis, an official said.

Following his arrest, initial investigation revealed that the accused was residing in India “illegally without valid documents”, he said.

"The accused was arrested for a rash driving incident after his car collided with a bike, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Susen Das in Kalighat area a few days ago," he said.

Police had initially detained the man, in his early 40s and impounded his car, the official said.

"He has been residing in India since October 2023 without valid documents," he said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Foreigners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

The injured ASI is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

