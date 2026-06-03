Kolkata airport expands terminal facilities, raises annual passenger capacity to 28 million

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has expanded passenger facilities at its terminal, a move expected to increase its annual passenger-handling capacity from 26 million to 28 million, officials said on Wednesday.

As part of the infrastructure augmentation, an additional 966 square metres of space has been added at the departure level of the existing terminal building and has already been opened for passenger use, they said.

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The newly commissioned area is designed to reduce congestion and increase seating capacity in the domestic departure section and the swing gate zone, which serves both domestic and international passengers.

Inside the airport terminal

The airport has also expanded its international departure area by around 3,000 square metres.

According to officials, the additional space will allow the re-routing of international passenger movement and facilitate the relocation of Immigration, Customs and Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facilities.

The expansion is expected to improve passenger flow and create additional space within the International Security Hold Area. The facility is likely to become operational shortly, they said.

Inside the airport terminal

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which operates the airport, said the enhancements would help the airport meet growing passenger demand while improving overall passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

The airport is one of the busiest in eastern India and serves both domestic and international destinations.