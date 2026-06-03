MEA in touch with embassies: Jaishankar promises full support over foreigners' death in Delhi hotel fire

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives, including of foreign nationals, in a fire incident in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

In a post on X, he also said the ministry of external affairs is in touch with embassies and is extending all necessary assistance.

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The massive fire broke out in a hotel in Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning, killing at least 21 people, including foreigners whose ailing relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.

The blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B started around 8.30 am and quickly spread, catching everybody unawares. Rescue workers, including many locals, rushed to the spot to pull out those trapped inside the five-floor narrow building, which had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said. These factors, combined, turned the building into a virtual death trap.

"Express my deepest condolences at the loss of lives, including of foreign nationals, in the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Jaishankar posted.

"MEA is in touch with Embassies and is extending all necessary assistance," he added.

The Bangladesh High Commission also offered condolences to the bereaved families affected by the fire tragedy, and said so far five Bangladeshi nationals could be traced as injured.

In a post on X, the high commission said three of the injured Bangladeshi nationals are receiving treatment at Max hospital, Saket, while the remaining two are recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X, said, "The fire tragedy in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones in this incident. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Leaders across states and parties, including Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and many others, condoled the loss of lives.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges of culpable homicide among other relevant sections of BNS. The building owner has been identified as LavKesh, the license was issued in the name of Jai Mishra and the owner of the hotel has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj, the sources added.

No one has been arrested as yet.

Alerts have been issued to railway and airport authorities to prevent the suspects from fleeing. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including the residences of the building owner and the licence holder registered with the tourism department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the MCD to strictly enforce building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions in the city. Sandhu chaired a high-level review meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday to drive a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety across the capital