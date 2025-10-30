Khardah man's death bares fears over NRC-SIR: He kept saying we’d be driven out, says cousin

Relatives and neighbours of the 57-year-old man found dead in Khardah on Tuesday spoke on Wednesday about his deep anxiety over having to prove his Indian citizenship.

Police said Pradeep Kar had recorded some of his fears and worries in a diary spanning several pages. A purported note left behind is said to mention “NRC” as the reason for his death.

“He was born here. His father had come from Bangladesh, but his (father’s) name was on the voter list. Then why would he need a birth certificate at all?” asked Kar’s niece, describing the anxiety that may have driven him to take his life.

Kar’s brother-in-law, Uttam Ojha, said he and Kar ran a bedding store together and had voted for years at the same polling booth. Yet, the fear of proving his citizenship took over him.

The fear that the relatives spoke of is one that many in Calcutta can relate to. A large section of the city’s population has roots in what is now Bangladesh, and a shrill campaign suggesting that an exercise is underway to verify people’s citizenship records has set off alarm bells in many homes.

Sensing the pulse, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Kar’s home in Panihati, under Khardah police station, on Wednesday. He assured residents they need not fear being declared illegal immigrants through the NRC (National Register of Citizens) or the SIR (special intensive revision) of electoral rolls.

Abhishek told people to challenge BJP leaders to produce the birth certificates of their great-grandfathers when they come for election campaigns.

The NRC is a register meant to identify Indian citizens and differentiate them from illegal immigrants. It has been implemented only in Assam so far.

The SIR, a verification drive to ensure that only eligible names remain on voter lists, has sparked fresh panic in Bengal, as many fear it will eventually be linked to the NRC.

The panic is especially strong among the elderly, whose identity documents are either inadequate or difficult to locate.

“He spent the whole day talking about NRC and SIR,” said Kar’s cousin, Samir Kar. “He kept saying we would be driven out of the country. We tried to calm him down, but he was extremely fearful.”

On Tuesday, neighbour Jaydeep Bhowmick said Kar had become fearful after the announcement of the SIR in Bengal, and that he and his relatives were trying to learn more about the process.

At Wednesday’s gathering, Abhishek sought to allay fears, assuring people that as long as the Mamata Banerjee government was in place, it would stand by families who have lived in Bengal for generations and ensure that they cannot be forced out.

“If even one person’s name is removed from the electoral roll through the SIR, we will gherao the Election Commission office with one lakh people. Declaring someone an illegal immigrant is not a joke — we will stand by the people of Bengal,” the Trinamool leader said to loud applause.

He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers, asking if they would be able to produce the birth certificates of their great-grandfathers.

“Please do not be scared,” Abhishek said. “From November 4, enumeration forms will be distributed. Trinamool Congress workers will hold camps and stand by you around the clock to help you.”

“Five people were declared Bangladeshi and sent to Bangladesh. Our government fought a legal battle in the high court and brought them back,” he added.