IndiGo fiasco: Rs 9,900 ticket, Rs 1,827 refund, passengers get back partial returns

Many IndiGo passengers are receiving only partial refunds, and most are still waiting to get them.

Thousands whose flights were cancelled, or who cancelled their own tickets due to uncertainty, are now struggling to reclaim their money, adding to the frustration caused by disrupted travel plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline told passengers: “We will ensure that all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment.”

However, several passengers alleged that IndiGo has not lived up to this promise.

Sources said that for passengers whose flights were cancelled after check-in, refunds can take several days, as such cases require clearance from airport authorities.

Calcuttan Abhisikta Roy had booked a “zero cancellation fee” ticket to Bengaluru for ₹9,900. She received ₹1,827 in refund. Pursuing her PhD in Bengaluru, Roy had returned to Calcutta and planned to fly back on December 2 with a friend. She paid ₹9,000 for the ticket and an additional ₹900 for the “zero cancellation fee” facility.

“At around 6am on December 2, I received a message that my 11.30am flight was cancelled,” Roy said. She tried to use IndiGo’s Plan B, the facility that comes into effect when a flight is cancelled or delayed, but was unable to access it. She then cancelled the ticket via the airline’s website.

“I got a refund of only ₹1,827. The airline provided a breakdown that included a cancellation fee and other charges. My friend has not received a refund yet,” she said.

Despite sending three emails and messages on social media, Roy said she only received auto-generated responses asking her to check the refund status via a link. There was no response when she called the airline’s call centre.

Another passenger from Calcutta, Rumni Mazumdar, faced similar challenges. She had booked an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru on December 4 and was promised a refund. However, the airline said the process would take time because she had already checked in.

“The airline told me they need to undo the check-in and then get technical clearance from the Airports Authority of India before the refund can start,” Mazumdar said.

Her flight was originally scheduled for 5pm on December 4. At 3am, she received a cancellation message. An airline employee offered rebooking via Chennai, which she refused. She was later rebooked on a direct flight to Bengaluru on December 5 at 3.15pm.

“I had checked in my luggage, and as it moved on the conveyor belt, an employee picked it up and informed me the flight was cancelled. They offered a flight via Delhi, but I refused, fearing I might get stranded there,” Mazumdar said. She returned home and cancelled her ticket.

Mazumdar called IndiGo’s call centre on December 6. “Instead of apologising, the staff said he would check whether the flight was actually cancelled. I was shocked and asked him why I would return from the airport if my flight had not been cancelled?” she said.

She was informed she would receive the refund, but ₹498 would be deducted as a convenience fee. “The amount is not much, but it’s a matter of principle. They said the fee is system-generated and cannot be changed,” she said.

Later, she was told that the check-in had to be undone and airport authorities had to issue formal clearance. The airline promised an email within 72 hours, after which the refund would follow.

The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has raised concerns about IndiGo’s refund practices with the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), seeking compensation for affected passengers.

“A traveller in India is made to pay cancellation fees, whether the ticket has been purchased a year earlier or a day earlier. However, if a flight is cancelled or delayed, the traveller is typically entitled only to a refund of the ticket price, without consideration for advance travel planning and payments.

Requiring a traveller to purchase a last-minute ticket may result in substantial expense. Therefore, it is prudent that a compensation process be established and incorporated into the ticket contract,” TAFI president Abbas Moiz wrote.

IndiGo said in a statement on Saturday: “We are addressing all customer refunds on priority.”