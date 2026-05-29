Improvement exams for ICSE and ISC to be held between June 15 and July 1: CISCE

The improvement exam for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) will be held between June 15 and July 1, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced recently.

The ICSE improvement exam will end on June 30, and ISC on July 1.

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While ICSE will be held from 11am, ISC will start from 2pm, except for the art papers, which are scheduled from 9am.

“We have to maintain the same sanctity of the exam as in the main examination. The floor where the examinees will write the papers will be completely cordoned off from the rest of the school,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal of Sri Sri Academy.

Banerjee is also an ICSE convener.

Since a limited number of students are choosing to appear for the improvement tests, the exam is hosted by the convener of a particular zone in his or her school.

Several schools said they have a larger number of ISC students appearing for the improvement exam compared to ICSE.

"Class XI has already started in April, and students want to move ahead with the syllabus of Class XI rather than look back at Class X. We have a larger number of students appearing for ISC improvement in all our four schools," said Terence John, director of education and development of Julien Day Schools, which has schools in Calcutta, Ganganagar, Kalyani and Howrah.

The improvement exam will be held as soon as most schools reopen after the summer vacation.

"We have about 200 students appearing for the ISC improvement exam in our centre, which includes our students as well," said Mousumi Saha, principal, National English School.

Invigilators and supervising examiners are external and not from the school that is hosting the exam.

The CISCE also gives the option of re-check and re-evaluation of answer scripts. The re-check results have been published for candidates who had applied.

The candidates who are not satisfied with their re-check result of the subject or subjects can apply for re-evaluation of the answer scripts of those subjects only.

The online mode for submitting requests for re-evaluation of answer scripts opened on May 27 and will close on May 29.

A re-check is to see if there are any calculation errors, while in the re-evaluation process, the answer scripts are evaluated again by a subject expert.