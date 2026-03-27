IIT Kharagpur partners with Charnock Hospital to boost healthcare research and innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Thursday tied up with Charnock Hospital for fostering innovation, research, and technological advancement in the healthcare sector.

An MoU, marking the tie-up, was signed in the presence of Suman Chakraborty, IIT Kharagpur director, and Prashant Sharma, managing director of Charnock Hospital, on the IIT campus.

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This collaboration seeks to connect advanced research in healthcare with its implementation in clinical settings.

“The main purpose of the collaboration is to make healthcare accessible to the underprivileged living in the urban areas. We are all bothered about rural health care. But we seem to be least concerned about the health care of the urban poor, “ IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty said on

Thursday.

Through the tie-up, IIT is trying to build a healthcare model for the urban underprivileged community.

“Through the tie-up with Charnock Hospital, we

intend to make our technology in health care affordable and available to the urban poor through some mobile

and stationary units in the slum areas. The units will also be visiting the schools of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation,” Chakraborty told Metro.

The partnership will focus on areas which will include validation and benchmarking of diagnostic and digital health-tech developed by IIT by Charnock Hospital.

It will also include the collection of clinical data and analysis for AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning), translational research, joint research, training, outreach programs for clinicians and engineers, the director said.

Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital, said: “We are delighted to partner with IIT Kharagpur, a premier institution known for its excellence in research and innovation. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Charnock Hospital as we strive to integrate advanced technologies into clinical practice”.

“By combining IIT Kharagpur’s cutting-edge research capabilities with our clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful, patient-centric healthcare solutions and set new benchmarks in quality care,” Sharma said.

An IIT Kharagpur official said that by combining interdisciplinary research with clinical expertise, they aim to accelerate advancements in diagnostics, digital health, and translational medicine.