IIT Kharagpur: Battered campus roads repaired after students raised safety concerns

IIT Kharagpur has repaired the battered roads on the campus after students raised concerns about their condition.

A student body that surveyed the roads across the campus and posted pictures of the battered roads on its Facebook page in late October 2025 stated that the road relaying work started towards the end of December and ended on January 6.

Metro reported on November 6 that the IIT students had red-flagged the condition of the roads on campus and the risk of accidents.

The students surveyed the damaged roads and posted their pictures on the Facebook page of The Scholars’ Avenue, the student-run campus media body of IIT Kharagpur.

"The new roads seem to be good. The roads needed immediate fixing, considering that hundreds of students take these paths on their way to classes and hostels. We are happy to note that the IIT administration has taken note of the concerns flagged by us," a member of the students' body said on Thursday.

The students stated that the road to Nalanda (an academic complex), the road in front of Gymkhana, and the road connecting the Mother Teresa, Sarojini Naidu, Indira Gandhi and the Radhakrishnan (RK) halls of residence had been repaired. As has been the road in front of the Meghnad Saha-Radhakrishnan hall of residence and Madan Mohan Malviya Road.

In the October 31 post, the students had captioned each picture and rated the roads on a scale of 1 to 10 (from bad to worse).

“You surely won’t expect such horrible ruptures to prevail for so long in an engineering institution,” read one of the captions.

On Thursday, IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty said: "Tenders had been floated to repair the roads. Once the procedure was completed, the roads were repaired. The work started last month."

An official at IIT acknowledged the comments from The Scholars Avenue about the substandard roads. "The students had expressed their grievances. But we were waiting for the roads to dry after the monsoon. The IIT is a vast campus," the official said.

An IIT professor said the institute is observing its platinum jubilee and "it is time that the shortcomings in infrastructure are addressed".