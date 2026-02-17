21-year-old forced into car in Kasba and molested, three arrested based on complain

A young woman was allegedly abducted in a car in Kasba and molested by its occupants on Friday night. Three men were arrested on Monday night.

The 21-year-old woman told police that she was standing near “Jahajbari” in Kasba when she was forcibly pushed into a black private car around 11pm on Friday.

“She was molested inside the car and then dropped a few kilometres away in Anandapur,” said an officer of Kolkata Police’s south suburban division.

At least two of the accused were known to the woman, she told the police.

She lodged a complaint at Kasba police station on Saturday.

“My daughter was standing alone when she was kidnapped and forced into the car. Two of the men were known to her. They live nearby, in our neighbourhood, and have a very bad reputation,” the woman’s father told Metro.

He said that his daughter was molested and assaulted in the vehicle. “There were five men inside. They molested my daughter... They knew her... Maybe that is why they did not harm her further and released her after some time,” he said.

After being dropped near Anandapur, the woman called a friend, who went to the spot and brought her home.

The arrested were identified as Akash Singh, 21, and Rahul Shaw, 21, from Kasba, and Aditya Giri, 21, who is from Bihar. Officers said a search was on for the remaining men.

Sources said investigators were checking CCTV footage from cameras near Jahajbari to get a clearer picture of the sequence of events.

The residential neighbourhood of Jahajbari is on New Ballygunge Road and is lined with apartment blocks and standalone houses.

The woman’s father alleged that the two men identified by name have criminal backgrounds. “They are criminals and have committed similar crimes earlier as well. Unfortunately, there has been no police action against them,” he said.