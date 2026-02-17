When England met Italy on a cricket field, football fans from Dum Dum to Greece in Eden stands

Parts of the world come to a standstill when England and Italy lock horns on the football pitch.

On Monday, the two nations faced off in Calcutta — not over football, but in a group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens. The contest smelled and felt different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing was the raw, visceral passion that surges through the stands during an England-versus-Italy football clash. Instead, spectators watched in a leisurely mood.

The stadium was less than half full, with around 24,000 fans in attendance. Officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal described it as a decent turnout, considering it was the first working day of the week.

Those who came got their money’s worth. It was an absorbing contest that saw England narrowly edge past Italy.

Ratul Sinha, 30, from Dum Dum, arrived wearing an Azzurri T-shirt bearing the name of his favourite footballer, Giorgio Chiellini, the former Italy and Juventus defender.

“I have been in love with the Italian football team since the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany. They were not the favourites but ended up lifting the cup. It was a true example of the fighting spirit Italy is known for. I hope to see at least some of it in the Italian cricket team as well,” said Sinha, carrying an Italian flag.

Nikos, from Athens, in Calcutta on vacation, was also in the stands rooting for Italy.

“I love football. Apart from our national side, Italy and Spain are two footballing nations I like. Cricket is new for me, but I know who to support,” he quipped before entering the stadium.

Emil Lovegrove and Sophie Isola, volunteers with the NGO Future Hope, were soaking in the Eden vibe. Emil, from Hampshire in the UK, has been in Calcutta for six months. Sophie, who hails from Gibraltar — a British Overseas Territory at the western end of the Mediterranean — has Italian roots on her grandmother’s side. In Italian, her surname, Isola, means island.

“I remember watching the Euro Cup final between Italy and England. It was a nail-biter,” said Emil, referring to the UEFA Euro 2020 Final, which ended 1-1 before Italy triumphed in a tense penalty shootout.

On Monday, Sophie simply wanted the “best team to win”. It was the duo’s first visit to Eden Gardens.

The T20 World Cup has also drawn travelling English supporters.

Liz and Collin Wood, Bidyut Mukherjee and son Poumit

David and Kate Smith, from London, have been in Calcutta since Thursday. They arrived from Mumbai and plan to head to Ahmedabad next. During their stay, they managed a trip to the Sundarbans.

“England has many problems to sort out, like how they are bowling in the powerplay and the death overs,” said David.

Another couple, Liz and Collin Wood, who live near Cambridge, were also in the stands. Collin, a retired architect, has followed England to Australia and South Africa.

He welcomed the growing presence of associate nations in the tournament. “Their participation makes it feel like a true World Cup,” he said.

The couple had also attended the February 14 match between England and Scotland at Eden. “The washrooms can be much better,” remarked Liz, a garden designer.

Indian fans were not to be left behind.

Bidyut Mukherjee and his nine-year-old son, Poumit, travelled from Maheshtala on the southwestern fringes of Calcutta. On his Eden debut, Poumit had one cheek painted in England’s colours and the other in Italy’s.

Joakin and Swapna Gomes, an elderly couple, came from Taltala in central Calcutta. “It was a great match,” said Joakin.