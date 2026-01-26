ICSE teacher training for future-ready digital classrooms and other critical areas

The ICSE council has asked schools to nominate teachers, counsellors and special educators for online and offline training programmes covering critical areas such as mental health and student well-being, digital classrooms and inclusive education.

According to a circular sent to schools by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), participation in these programmes will help teachers and school leaders strengthen classroom practices, enhance student outcomes and build safe, inclusive and future-ready learning environments.

The council released the schedule for its “professional development and capacity building programmes” for the period between January and March.

Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary of the CISCE, told Metro that teachers’ capacity building is “one of the major areas of revamping classroom transactions”. He said the council would release the schedule for April to December soon, helping schools plan and budget accordingly.

The programmes, which include online and offline courses, are offered against a fee. They are designed to strengthen leadership, pedagogy, inclusion, well-being and curriculum practices across schools.

“Schools are encouraged to nominate suitable participants for programmes relevant to their roles and responsibilities. These trainings are hands-on, practice-oriented, and aligned with NEP 2020 and CISCE priorities,” the CISCE circular said.

Some of the training focuses on integrating digital tools to enable interactive, personalised and feedback-driven learning across subjects such as maths, science and social studies. Other sessions will familiarise teachers and counsellors with CISCE’s inclusive education framework, support the effective implementation of inclusive policies and promote equity and holistic student development.

Special educators and teachers will also receive training to identify dyslexia and provide timely classroom-based interventions. For pre-school years, the focus will be on play-based learning.

Terence John, director of education and development at Julien Day Group of Schools, said: “We have decided that one teacher from each of our four schools will join the training on different programmes. They will come back and share their learning with other teachers.”

The sessions will give teachers insights into integrating real-life experiences and activity-oriented learning into the classroom, he said.