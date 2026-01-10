I-PAC raid by ED: Vendetta? Pact? Opinions split along Mamata Banerjee’s protest rally

Mamata Banerjee turned on her charm offensive on Friday, waving as she walked nearly 10km through south Calcutta to protest the Enforcement Directorate’s swoop on Thursday. The chief minister led a long procession of supporters, while hundreds lined the streets for a glimpse.

Among the onlookers were many who were not part of the Trinamool Congress contingent. Several of them vociferously agreed that the ED’s actions amounted to a “brute display” of political vendetta by the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some raised doubts about the ED’s role, particularly the alleged free run given to Mamata when she walked into the agency’s raid on I-PAC’s office and emerged with what was described as “key evidence”. They felt the chief minister had crossed the boundaries of propriety, and possibly the law, by taking away documents from a raid site.

Protest rally from Jadavpur 8B to Hazra crossing PTI

Between arguments for and against the raid, and over Mamata’s response to it, some described Thursday’s developments as “scripted performances”. “Natak,” one said.

Others were more weary than political. “Two political parties are playing their games while common people are suffering because of road-choking rallies,” said a commuter.

Mamata walked from the Jadavpur 8B bus terminus to Hazra, passing through Anwar Shah Road, Tollygunge Phari and Rashbehari. The march paralysed large stretches of south Calcutta, as police rerouted traffic, leaving many commuters to walk the last mile to their destinations. The rally began around 2.45pm and concluded close to 4.45pm.

Around the same time, BJP supporters blocked the SN Banerjee Road-JL Nehru Road crossing, protesting Mamata’s response to the ED raids. The roadblock, in the heart of the city, lasted about 25 minutes from 3.35pm and choked

traffic across Esplanade and Chowringhee.

Public opinion along Mamata’s route was divided. “I think the raid was political vendetta. I’m not into politics, but I respect the chief minister’s struggle and how she is fighting on at this age,” said a 61-year-old man clicking photographs as Mamata passed Jadavpur University’s Gate No. 4.

A 45-year-old woman from near South City Mall had stepped out simply for “a glimpse of Mamata” but was critical of her actions. She insinuated the possibility of an understanding between the Centre and the state

government. “How is it possible that she walks out of a raid site after picking up

files? This cannot happen without the support of the ED or their bosses. And why would she do this as a chief minister? It does not befit her position,” she said, requesting anonymity.

Near 8B, where Trinamool supporters were gathering and police erected guardrails to shut traffic, a 65-year-old woman waiting by the roadside said: “People may say she is wrong, but they will still vote for her.”

Also Read BJP youth protest against CM's interference in ED raid halts traffic at Chowringhee

Several others thought nothing wrong with Mamata’s reaction. “I’m not saying she is unblemished,” said a 37-year-old woman who had come to Jadavpur for bank-related work but stayed to see the chief minister. “But if you are fighting an authoritarian BJP, this is how you defend your turf. You cannot play by the rulebook when the other side is so nasty.”

Another onlooker, Anarul Sheikh, 50, had not heard about the ED raids. He had come only to see the chief minister from close quarters. “I am from Bhagabangola in Murshidabad. Hindus and Muslims live together in harmony there. I fear communal disturbances if she loses to the BJP,” said Anarul, who is working on a water pipeline project in Jadavpur. After learning about the march, he arrived at the venue with a colleague.