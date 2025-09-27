Government lists primary vacancies; 13,421 teachers to be hired for Classes I to V

The state primary education board announced on Friday that it will appoint 13,421 teachers in government-aided primary schools (Classes I to V).

The announcement came a day after the board published the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held in December 2023 to shortlist candidates for teaching posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education minister Bratya Basu said the recruitment process will begin after the Puja vacation.

The last round of primary-level recruitment was held in 2021, based on the TET-2017, which was conducted in January 2021, four years after the notification.

The fate of those recruited in 2016 (based on TET-2014) and 2021 remains uncertain, as Calcutta High Court continues to hear numerous petitions alleging irregularities in the recruitment of 32,000 teachers.

The primary board has said that TET-qualified candidates with an overall aggregate of at least 50% will be

eligible for selection.

Selection parameters will include:

Performance in the written test

Marks in Madhyamik or equivalent

Marks in Higher Secondary or equivalent

Diploma in elementary education

Extra-curricular activities

Interview performance

Candidates are required to indicate their preferred district primary school council for posting, subject to the availability of medium-wise and category-wise vacancies.

A board official said that candidates who cleared TET-2022 and TET-2023 will be called for interviews.

An education department official added that TET was not held in 2024 because the board had yet to complete the recruitment process for earlier TET-qualified candidates.

“Once the 13,421 teachers are appointed, the board will resume conducting the TET. But first, it wants to complete this recruitment process transparently,” the official said.