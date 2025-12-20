Fundraising drive launched to expand Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda's centre

Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House and Cultural Centre has launched a fundraising drive to raise ₹10 crore — an amount which will help the centre to acquire new properties in the surrounding areas.

The centre — on Vivekananda Road — wants to purchase the properties to expand its activities in the field of health and education. It is facing a space constraint.

"We urgently require additional space around Swamiji's ancestral house, and acquiring adjacent premises requires a substantial amount of funds. We are humbly appealing to all... to help us...," said Swami Jnanolokananda, the secretary of the centre.

Of the ₹10 crore, ₹5 crore will be required to buy four houses. The remaining amount will go into renovation and construction.

The secretary said they have set a month-long deadline to raise the amount. "...We do not want any promoter to build a mall or any other commercial structures, like a club, which could destroy the character of the area developed over the years by the centre," the secretary said.

A release issued by the centre says if these properties are acquired by outsiders and used indiscriminately, "the sanctity and environment of the Ashrama may be irreparably damaged".