MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 December 2025

Fundraising drive launched to expand Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda's centre

The centre — on Vivekananda Road — wants to purchase the properties to expand its activities in the field of health and education. It is facing a space constraint

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 20.12.25, 06:54 AM
Swami Jnanolokananda (centre), secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda’s Ancestral House and Cultural Centre, speaks at the news conference 

Swami Jnanolokananda (centre), secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda’s Ancestral House and Cultural Centre, speaks at the news conference 

Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda's Ancestral House and Cultural Centre has launched a fundraising drive to raise 10 crore — an amount which will help the centre to acquire new properties in the surrounding areas.

The centre — on Vivekananda Road — wants to purchase the properties to expand its activities in the field of health and education. It is facing a space constraint.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We urgently require additional space around Swamiji's ancestral house, and acquiring adjacent premises requires a substantial amount of funds. We are humbly appealing to all... to help us...," said Swami Jnanolokananda, the secretary of the centre.

Of the 10 crore, 5 crore will be required to buy four houses. The remaining amount will go into renovation and construction.

The secretary said they have set a month-long deadline to raise the amount. "...We do not want any promoter to build a mall or any other commercial structures, like a club, which could destroy the character of the area developed over the years by the centre," the secretary said.

A release issued by the centre says if these properties are acquired by outsiders and used indiscriminately, "the sanctity and environment of the Ashrama may be irreparably damaged".

RELATED TOPICS

Fundraising Drive Swami Vivekananda
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dailies' offices torched, Hindu youth lynched: Bangladesh burns, bristles at India

The violence erupted after the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the death of Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi in a televised address to the nation
Kirti Vardhan Singh
Quote left Quote right

No conclusive data establishes direct correlation between higher AQI levels and lung diseases

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT