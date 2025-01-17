MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata: Fire breaks out in rooftop room of five-storey building in Hungerford Street

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control

PTI Published 17.01.25, 03:29 PM

Videograb

A fire broke out on Friday in a rooftop room of a five-storey building in south Kolkata's Hungerford Street, an official said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, she said.

The blaze in a standalone room on the roof of the five-storey building was reported at 1.20 pm and was brought under control by 2 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, a police official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

