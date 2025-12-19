Enter Kenny Bednarek, the champion sprinter : Medals, masala and milestone ahead of TSW 25K

Have fun. Enjoy every step of the run.

That was the message a champion sprinter had for tens of thousands who have signed up for eastern India’s biggest road race, slated this Sunday.

Double Olympic silver medallist and World Championships gold and silver medallist Kenny Bednarek, the international event ambassador for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata (TSW 25K), partnered by The Telegraph, was at this newspaper’s office on Thursday for an interaction in the run-up to race day.

At just 27, Bednarek, affectionately known as Kung Fu Kenny, has become one of track and field’s most admired figures. He won silver medals in the 200m race at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as a gold and silver medals at the recently concluded 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

The Calcutta race, credited with instilling the love for running in this part of the world, turns 10 this year. Asked for his message to the city in the run-up to the milestone edition, Bednarek said: “Have fun. Enjoy every moment, every step of your marathon journey. I appreciate being here, and I am honoured to be the ambassador of the marathon. I am hoping that I can do more to help bring more and more people to running”.

Sport and life

Born in Wisconsin, Bednarek’s early years were far from easy. Abandoned at birth and adopted after a challenging childhood, he overcame adversity through grit and purpose.

The race organisers remarked that his progression from community college routes to worldwide stages exemplifies an encouraging reminder that success is not defined by one’s beginning, but by the commitment to continue striving.

On Thursday, Bednarek said running had made him the person that he is.

“From being with my biological parents to being adopted, for me as a kid, it was tough. I did not have much control over my life when I was going through the foster care system. I think track and field, I would say sport, was a gateway for me to take control of my life. When I got adopted by my mom originally, our relationship was quite shaky.... It took a lot of time for both sides to trust each other and for me to realise that I am here to stay and she loves me and it is a good family,” said Bednarek.

“One of the reasons I got into sports was because every single time I stepped on the track, that’s where I felt most free. No matter the outcome, it is what I did. I have full control of what happens when the gun goes off. So I think that is where I got my love for track and field. I wanted to be better, as an athlete, as a human.... It has shaped my life. I would not say sport is my identity, but it has been a big factor behind who I am. It has helped me build the person I am, character-wise,” he added.

Bucket list

This is Bednarek’s second trip to India and first to Calcutta. His girlfriend is Indian professional golfer Sharmila Nicollet. He has already had rosogolla and “quite liked it”. He has more on his bucket list.

“I just want to try some good food, honestly. I don’t know if I have the time, but I have to do more research to see what Calcutta can offer. But I know there is a lot of good food here,” he said.

Asked about his spice tolerance, Bednarek said: “I love spice. Anything spicy, I love. I want to try really spicy stuff, see if I have tears rolling down my cheek”.