Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails humanity and geographical diversity at Christmas fest

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday highlighted Bengal’s humanity and geographical diversity while speaking at the inauguration of the 15th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park.

She said the state has everything — from the deep sea to forests and mountains — and is second in drawing tourists. “We have many famous places. We are now the second largest in tourism. So many foreigners have come. Next, we will be number one...."

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 compiled by the Union tourism ministry, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of foreign tourists in 2024, followed by Bengal.

At the programme, the chief minister underscored the humanity of the people here alongside its topographical advantage.

“There are so many examples in Bengal, from deep sea to deep forests to the Himalayas... We have everything. Especially the humanity, the unity, the love, the friendship,” she said.

“As a human being, we feel proud to see that everybody is happy. There is nothing bigger than this. Let there be peace all around.”

The Kolkata Christmas Festival will continue till December 30, but the decorations and food stalls will remain till January 5, she announced.

Park Street will be closed to traffic on December 24 and 25, she announced. “People walk. Cars are not allowed, but walking is allowed,” Mamata said.

The festival was formally inaugurated by the chief minister, lighting the Christmas tree at Allen Park.

“I am very happy to see the joyous mood,” she said.