MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 February 2026

Final winter spell arrives at 14.4° Celsius, cold northwesterly winds make strong inroads

At 26.6°, the maximum was also about two notches below normal, based on a 30-year average

Debraj Mitra Published 08.02.26, 05:54 AM
Visitors on a foggy Maidan on Saturday morning. Pictures by Bishwarup Dutta

Visitors on a foggy Maidan on Saturday morning. Pictures by Bishwarup Dutta

The minimum temperature dropped to 14.4° Celsius in Calcutta on Saturday, 2.5° below normal, as cold northwesterly winds made strong inroads into south
Bengal.

At 26.6°, the maximum was also about two notches below normal, based on a 30-year average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Successive Western Disturbances had kept conditions warmer for the past few days. A gap in the extra-tropical storms has allowed the northwesterly winds free access to Bengal, said Met officials.

At Birbhum and Kalyani in Nadia, the minimum plunged to 10° on Saturday.

The hint of chill after sundown is likely to persist for the next three to four days, according to the Met forecast.

“The minimum is likely to remain in the range of 14°-15° for the next three to four days and start rising after that,” said a Met official in Alipore.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to emerge over northwest India around February 9.

“Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall likely over the Western Himalayan region during 9th-11th February,” said a national Met bulletin.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over east India during next 4 days and gradual rise by 2-3°C for subsequent 3 days thereafter,” it added.

Western Disturbances are extra-tropical storms that bring rain and snow to northwest and northern Himalayan states. The storms travel from west to east. A powerful Western Disturbance can also cause rain and snow in Sikkim and the upper reaches of Darjeeling. In south Bengal, Western Disturbances prevent the free flow of northwesterly winds, thereby causing a rise in night temperatures.

Previous Western Disturbances have triggered snowfall in states like Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As cold winds from these snow-laden areas enter Bengal traveling south, the Celsius readings are sliding.

The current slide is most likely the last such spell this winter, said Met officials.

Calcuttans enjoyed the chill while it lasted. Parks and museums remained busy on Saturday, with Alipore Zoo, the Victoria Memorial and the Maidan crowded.

RELATED TOPICS

Winter Weather Update Cold Weather South Bengal Northwesterly Winds
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US, India celebrate interim trade deal, but has Delhi promised to cut off Russian crude?

As Washington talks tough, experts say there is no clarity on what the Narendra Modi government has agreed to
Colonel Qureshi was in the limelight for briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan last year
Quote left Quote right

I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army or any section of society

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT