Fan who invaded pitch to touch Virat Kohli’s feet gets bail, banned from Eden Gardens

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) A young cricket fan, who was arrested for invading the pitch at Eden Gardens stadium during the opening match of Indian Premier League 2025, was granted conditional bail by the Bankshall Court here on Monday.

Granting his bail prayer, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) directed the youth to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1,000.

Judge Kaustav Mukhopadhyay also directed that the man will not be able to enter the Eden Gardens stadium or the adjoining areas on IPL match days in Kolkata this season and the police would ensure that he does not obtain a ticket for any of the matches.

The city police had on Saturday arrested the young man for disrupting the opening IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru by entering the field and falling at the feet of Virat Kohli when he was batting. He was soon taken off the ground by security personnel.

After having undergone one-day police custody, he was produced before the court on Monday.

Refusing to grant a prayer by the police for further custody of the youth, the court allowed the man's prayer for bail, holding that no incriminating object has been recovered from him and it could not be established that he had any bad intention.

Judge Mukhopadhyay observed that this incident should act as an eye-opener in ensuring foolproof security so that there is no such breach in future. PTI AMR ACD

