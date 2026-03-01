1 more held in Howrah murder, guns seized from Jorasanko home

One more man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Mohammad Shafique in Howrah’s Pilkhana on Wednesday.

Police said the firearms used in the murder were recovered from a water tank at the Jorasanko residence of one of the three men arrested earlier in the case.

The prime accused — Harun Khan and Rafaquat Hussain alias Rohit — however, remain at large.

The police identified the latest arrested person as Mohammad Aslam. He is the fourth person to be arrested.

According to police sources, on the morning of the murder, Harun and Rafaquat fled to an associate’s home in Jorasanko, where they allegedly dumped the weapons used in the crime. They then boarded a bus to Metiabruz in the city’s south-west, officers said.

The police are trying to ascertain the route the duo took after leaving Metiabruz.

“Harun and Rafaquat fled to Mohammad Wakil’s home in Jorasanko and disposed of the arms in a water tank there. After that, they went to Aslam’s house in Metiabruz,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Aslam allegedly gave shelter to the two prime accused at his home in Metiabruz.

Wakil was arrested earlier and is in police remand.

The police said two firearms used in the murder, along with two magazines, were recovered from the water tank at Wakil’s residence based on his statement.

The incident occurred around 4.10am on Wednesday when Shafique, 27, stepped out to buy food for sehri. Shafique was seen talking to two men on a busy stretch in Pilkhana as residents prepared for Ramzan rituals. He was shot in the head and then fired at repeatedly by two men, who fled after ensuring he was dead.