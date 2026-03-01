Police shield for women: Mamata Banerjee launches pink booths & night patrols

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched all-women police booths and a women’s mobile patrol team to strengthen women’s security on Saturday evening.

The services are aimed at aiding women, especially those travelling at night after work. It will be run by the women’s wing of the city police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Proud to share that, for further increasing the safety and confidence of women in our city, Kolkata Police is launching two more initiatives from today. First, several all-women Pink Booths at key city intersections will be commissioned and be operational from evening to midnight, today onwards. My sisters in the city will be able to connect directly with the lady officers of KP for any assistance in these booths,” Mamata wrote on X.

“Second, today evening onwards, several ‘SHINING’ (as I have named them) all-women mobile patrol teams will also be on duty from 8pm to 2am, patrolling EM Bypass and other major city roads used by my working sisters during night hours.”

The chief minister went on to add: “Kolkata continues to be the safest city in the country over the years, and I am sure these two unique new initiatives will go a long way in furthering the same.”

The pink booths will be positioned at five key intersections — Shyambazar, Hudco crossing in Ultadanga, Kankurgachhi, Gariahat and Behala Chowrasta, senior officers said.

Moreover, the pink booths will not only provide police services but also help individuals locate the nearest bus stop, assist in finding the nearest Metro station, offer access to first-aid kits, and include facilities, such as a changing room and a washroom for women.

“The idea is to make women of this city feel safe. Women officers and others from Kolkata Police will be stationed at these pink booths from 5pm to 11pm to help women returning home after work,” police commissioner Supratim Sarkar said, while inaugurating a pink booth at the Shyambazar five-point crossing.

“Apart from the pink booth, five all-women patrolling squads, Shining, will operate on key thoroughfares that women use to return home, including EM Bypass, from 8pm to 2am. The police control room will monitor the movement of these squads.