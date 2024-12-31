‘Fake’ cancer, diabetes and other medicines worth Rs 6.6 crore seized in Kolkata

A large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious was seized after a raid on a wholesale premises in Kolkata, according to a Union health ministry statement on Tuesday.

The joint investigation against the illicit trade of spurious drugs was conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal.

“The raid, carried out at A4/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious. The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India. In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious,” according to the ministry release. .

The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs. 6.6 Crore. To ensure proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing.

The remaining seized quantity is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO.

The investigation has led to the arrest of the accused, a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone.

A court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and permitted further interrogation.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The CDSCO and state authorities will continue to work in close coordination to combat the threat posed by spurious drugs, the ministry release said.