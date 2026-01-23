Dogs’ day out in the sun

BB-BC park recently hosted a dog show with about 100 participants.

“This was the second time we held this show and the response has only grown since last year,” said Aishik Raha, principal co-ordinator of Bidhan Nagar Kishore Sangha, that organised the show. “Love for dogs cuts across all barriers so this year, we opened entries to Indie dogs and received participants from as far away as Asansol and Diamond Harbour.”

Here are some of the many adorable dogs which stole the spotlight:

Amrita Kundu said her Pomeranian, Bonbon, is usually quite mischievous, though his behaviour on the field was anything but. “At home, Bonbon tears slippers and steals carrots from the kitchen, but I’m surprised by how well-behaved he is in public,” smiled the AB Block resident. “He loves making friends and is clearly enjoying all the attention today."

All eyes turned to a family with two Bullies — Francis Sarkar’s handsome black XXL Bagera and his wife Hena’s fawn, standard American Bully, Thor. Compact, broad and heavily muscled, the two played cheerfully as admirers clicked pictures and asked questions about the breed. “Muscle dogs are often misunderstood. Their instinct is to protect, so that’s what they do. But if a dog bites an innocent person, even the pet parent needs training. One shouldn’t blame the dog alone,” said Francis.

Yogya Singh had thoughtfully brought a tent for her white Golden Retriever, Cooper, to relax in before entering the ring. “It was beautiful and Cooper was so excited that he tore it!” she laughed. “He’s so cute, we can’t even stay mad at him for long.” Also accompanying them was the puppy Harry Junior, named in memory of the late champion Beagle who was with the family before. “We also have a grey parrot, Angel, but getting her along with the dogs would be too much to handle,” she added.

Swapnil Halder, from Sector V, drew smiles as he walked around with his Maltese, Micky. “She’s not a common breed in our city, but she’s beautiful and makes a great family dog and watchdog. Even if she spots a rat, she won’t rest until it’s caught,” he said.

Mylo the Beagle wore a harness with his name and mommy’s’ phone number printed on it. “He also wears a little bell, for decorative purposes and so we always know where he is in the house and what mischief he might be up to,” smiled Dipanwita Bakshi of BL Block. “Mylo loves outings. He’s been to Mandarmani and Kolaghat, and gets a tour of Salt Lake every Saturday. This week, he got a bonus as yesterday was Saturday and he got to come to this show on Sunday too!”

Souradeep Dutta of Sodepur came with his 11-month-old American Bully XXL, Sheru. “I had a Rottweiler earlier and thought I had seen it all. But Sheru is far stronger — I had to join a gym just so I could tackle him during walks!” he laughed. Despite his size, Sheru wasn’t intimidating. He enjoyed his first-ever show at BB-BC Park.