Doctors perform rare robotic surgery on patient with complex kidney condition at Apollo Cancer Centre Kolkata

In a groundbreaking achievement, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Kolkata, has successfully performed a Robotic Radical Nephrectomy on a 66-year-old male patient with a rare congenital anomaly known as "Crossed Fused Ectopic Kidney." The condition, documented in fewer than 10 cases globally, involves one kidney crossing the midline and fusing with the opposite kidney, resulting in a complex anatomical structure.

The surgical procedure was led by Dr. Tarun Jindal, Senior Consultant in Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery. Using advanced robotic technology, Dr. Jindal and his team navigated the complexities of this rare anomaly. The robotic surgical system provided enhanced 3D visualisation and superior precision, allowing the team to preserve the patient’s functional kidney while minimising risks.

“This case underscores the transformative potential of robotic surgery in addressing complex urological conditions. The precision and control offered by robotic systems enable us to navigate challenging anatomical anomalies with confidence, ensuring optimal outcomes for our patients. The patient’s successful recovery is a testament to the power of advanced surgical technology,” Dr. Jindal said.

The patient, admitted on October 21, underwent surgery on October 23 and was discharged just four days later, on October 27. Expressing his gratitude, he remarked, “I was apprehensive when I learned about my condition, but Dr. Jindal and the team at Apollo Cancer Centre gave me hope. I’m amazed at how quickly I’ve recovered and am grateful for the care and expertise I received.”

Highlighting the hospital’s expertise, Dr. Surinder Singh Bhatia, Director of Medical Services at ACC, stated, “Our focus has always been on leveraging the latest technology to provide world-class healthcare. This groundbreaking surgery is a shining example of how robotic systems are revolutionising treatment for even the most complex conditions. We are proud to have a team of experts like Dr Jindal, who consistently push the boundaries of medical innovation.”

Robot-assisted surgery has become a game-changer in modern medicine, offering reduced invasiveness, faster recovery, and unparalleled precision. Apollo Cancer Centre, renowned for its comprehensive cancer care, continues to pioneer advancements in robotic technology to improve patient outcomes.

This achievement not only underscores the expertise of Apollo’s medical team but also serves as a beacon of hope for patients with rare and challenging conditions.