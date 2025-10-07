Dengue claims life of Class 9 student in Salt Lake, grandmother also tests positive

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has died due to dengue in Salt Lake area, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Rupsi Jana, was a resident of the ESI Housing Complex in Salt Lake's Ward 33 and a student of Class 9, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death certificate issued also mentioned dengue infection as the cause of death, he added.

"The girl developed a sudden fever on September 25. Initial blood tests showed no signs of infection. Her condition worsened in the following days, and another round of tests revealed dengue," the health department official said.

The deceased was admitted to a private hospital on October 2, but her health continued to deteriorate, he added.

"Despite medical efforts, Rupsi passed away on Sunday," the official said.

The deceased's grandmother has also tested positive for dengue, though she is reported to be in stable condition.

"It's a matter of concern that two dengue infections were reported in a single household," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.