Council splits second-language syllabus, Classes IX-X and XI-XII to have separate prescribed texts

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided to divide the second-language syllabus for Bengali, Hindi, and a few other languages between Classes IX and X and Classes XI and XII.

Under the system, ICSE (Class X) students will be tested only on the portion of the syllabus prescribed for Class X, and not on that of Class IX.

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Similarly, ISC (Class XII) students will be tested only on the Class XII portion of the syllabus, not on the Class XI portion.

The Class IX and XI examinations will be conducted by the respective schools based on the syllabus prescribed for those particular classes.

The council has split the prescribed texts for Classes IX & X and Classes XI & XII in Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Urdu, Nepali, and Bhutia.

The syllabus in Assamese and Marathi in ICSE will also be bifurcated, the council has said.

“To make language learning modular, engaging, and functional for all students, CISCE is bifurcating the study of the prescribed texts for selected Indian languages from the examination year 2027. The similar bifurcation of prescribed texts will be carried forward to the exam year 2028 as well,” the council said in a circular to school heads sent this week.

The bifurcation, however, applies only to prescribed texts, not the language component, the council has said..

The bifurcation would ease the burden of the second language for the board examinees and make room for more activity-based learning, the council chief said.

“It would reduce overburdening. It is not just the academic aspect, but holistic development and activity-based learning that would help a student to come up in life. This (bifurcation) would reduce academic pressure and promote language learning,” Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, told Metro.

The bifurcation in the Indian languages will also bring parity with other subjects, and in English, where the syllabus is already bifurcated.

“Effective language teaching must be driven by the achievement of competencies and learning outcomes by students, rather than focusing on merely finishing the content given in the textbook,” the council said in the circular.

The council has asked schools to inform all concerned teachers and students and hopes that they explore innovative learning opportunities, rekindling their interest in the study of Indian languages.

In many schools, the teachers complete the entire syllabus in Class IX and XI, and students do the revision in Class X or XII, which becomes both repetitive and monotonous for students.

“The bifurcation would mean students would have to study fewer texts for the board exams,” said Mousumi Saha, principal, National English School.

Principals feel the bifurcation would also make more students opt for the language in ISC.

“There is a growing tendency among students to opt for physical education instead of an Indian language in Class XI. The bifurcation would draw them more towards the study of languages,” said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Schools.

The council from 2027 has changed the passing criteria in ISC.

Instead of English plus three subjects, students must now pass English plus four subjects