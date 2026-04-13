CISCE seeks teacher data by April 30 for training purposes amid new developments

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked schools to update teacher data on its affiliation portal by April 30 to help prepare a training calendar aimed at familiarising teachers and school leaders with new teaching methods.

“At a time when classrooms are being redefined by competency-based curricula, interdisciplinary approaches, and emerging technologies, sustained professional development is now integral to effective curriculum transaction,” the council said in a circular.

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Metro reported on March 29 that the council had published a training itinerary from the start of the academic session in April to help schools plan their schedules.

In the circular sent to schools, the council said it was committed to ensuring compliance with the “national mandate on 50 hours of continuous professional development annually for all CISCE educators”.

The council has mandated compulsory 50-hour training in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Curriculum Framework on School Education and NCERT guidelines, the council said.

The training programme should include at least 25 hours of in-person sessions conducted by the council, along with another 25 hours to be completed at the school level.

Some of the sessions will focus on competency-based education, foundational literacy and numeracy, inclusive education, school leadership, technology and AI integration in teaching and learning, student well-being, socio-emotional learning and ICSE and ISC subject-specific training.

“In order to avail of the benefit of the training programmes as well as to comply with the national mandate of 50 hours of CPD for school leaders and teachers, it is mandatory for all CISCE-affiliated schools to update teachers’ data on the CISCE affiliation portal latest by 30 April, 2026,” the council said.

All teachers from Classes IX to XII must participate in the council’s subject-specific training.

Several schools said they had to allocate a portion of their budget for teacher training.

The data on teachers that schools have to upload includes their qualifications and the classes they teach.

“We have to plan our academic calendar accordingly so we can send teachers for training and classes can continue uninterrupted simultaneously,” said Mousumi Saha, the principal of National English School.

Teachers are engaged in invigilation duties during examinations, followed by the evaluation of answer scripts.

“The evaluation duty coincides with the beginning of the new academic session for some teachers. Senior teachers are engaged in school-related work like conducting examinations, taking theory and practical classes,” a school principal said.

“Teachers’ training is essential, and we have to budget accordingly to ensure their participation. Sending a teacher to Hyderabad for training is an expensive affair,” said Terence John, the director of education and development of the Julien Day Schools.

“The training for school leaders should be customised according to a school’s geographical location and economic surroundings,” John said.

Every school has a different set of students, and the training should be tailored accordingly, several other principals said.