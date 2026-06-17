Suvendu Adhikari takes charge of city Swachhta drive as KMC launches six-day cleanliness campaign

The skipper of Nabanna is not averse to steering the ship at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to participate in a series of cleanliness-related events across the city over the next few days, including visits to a bathing ghat and a primary health centre, besides flagging off a marathon from the KMC headquarters.

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The engagements are part of a six-day cleanliness campaign being organised by the KMC from Monday to Saturday ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend an event at Red Road.

Suvendu is scheduled to visit Mayer Ghat in Baghbazar at 8am on Wednesday as part of KMC’s drive to clean several city ghats before Saturday. Many ghats remain strewn with waste and continue to discharge sewage directly into the Hooghly, an issue flagged by the National Green Tribunal.

Officials said the ongoing cleanliness campaign cannot address such long-term problems, which require detailed planning and infrastructure upgrades.

On Thursday, Suvendu will visit a primary health centre in Bhowanipore’s Ward 72, part of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency that he represents. He is scheduled to reach the facility near Ladies Park at 7.45am.

Sources said a cleanliness drive will be carried out around the health centre and the adjoining neighbourhood.

Suvendu will arrive at KMC headquarters on SN Banerjee Road at 6.30am on Friday to flag off a marathon to raise awareness about cleanliness.

The chief minister was at the KMC headquarters on Monday to launch the six-day cleanliness drive — Swachhta Se Swagat.

Suvendu said he had instructed the state municipal affairs secretary to ensure that the KMC does not face difficulties in the absence of an elected board.

KMC sources said they have set a target to clean 14 markets, several ghats and transport hubs, such as Sealdah and Howrah station areas.

About 6.5km of bank along Adi Ganga will be cleaned by Saturday. Much of the stretch is used as a waste dumping site.

More than 50 arterial roads and their adjoining pavements will also be covered under the drive.