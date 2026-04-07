CAPF on campus, Calcutta University defers undergraduate first-semester exams after April 13

Calcutta University has deferred its undergraduate first-semester theory exams scheduled after April 13.

The decision follows reports from several affiliated colleges that they are unable to host exams, as their campuses have been requisitioned to accommodate central security forces deployed for the Assembly elections.

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Officials said the number of personnel stationed on campuses has exceeded expectations, leaving insufficient space to conduct exams.

In light of these constraints, the university has decided to pause the exam schedule. Fresh dates will be announced in due course

Around one lakh students were to write the exams between April 10 and 25. The elections in Bengal will take place on April 23 and 29.

“This is to notify that the theoretical examinations of Four/Three Year B.A./B.Sc./B.Com, Semester I and Four Year B.A./B.Sc./B.Com, Semester I (vocational) examinations, 2025 (under CCF, 2022), as well as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Semester I (Hons./Gen./Major) Examinations, 2025 (under CBCS), scheduled after 13th April 2026, have been postponed due to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections,2026,” says a notice signed by Jayanta Sinha, the university’s controller of exams, issued on Monday.

“The rescheduled dates of the above-mentioned postponed exams will be notified in due course,” says the notice.

A CU official said the dates will be rescheduled after May 4, the day the election results will be declared.

“Colleges are saying they can hold the exams of the additional papers of their own students even in their laboratories, despite the CAPF presence following our request. But the difficulty is arising in holding exams of the major (formerly known as honours papers) and minor papers (formerly known as pass papers) at away centres scheduled after April 13,” VC Ashutosh Ghosh said.

According to him, the colleges earmarked as away centres are refusing to hold the exams scheduled to start after April 13 because of the presence of central forces.

There is no clarity on when the jawans from the central forces will vacate colleges.