Admission process for UG courses in government and aided colleges to start from May 18

The admission process for undergraduate courses to government and aided colleges will start on May 18 through the state-run centralised admission portal, the education department announced in a notice on Thursday.

The announcement, made on a day the semesterised higher secondary examination results were published, says the UG classes will start on July 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mamata Banerjee government last year started the admission process on June 17, a little over a month after the HS results published, which were announced on May 7, 2025.

Last year, the classes started on August 29.

Thursday’s notification stated that the registration and application process to secure admission to 460 government and aided colleges will start on May 18 and continue till June 1. Merit lists and seat allotment details according to colleges and programmes will be published on June 9.

“Admission against seat allotment will continue from June 9 to 15 5,” an education department official said.

There will be an upgrade round during which candidates who have been allotted seats can look for their preferred institutions and courses.

The detailed admission schedule has been uploaded on the education department’s website.

Mop-up round

The schedule for the second phase of the admission process, which will start from July 7, has been uploaded to the higher education department’s website.

Applications in the mop-up phase will go on from July 7 to July 16.

This will be followed by the publication of the merit list and allocation list onJuly 19.

Admission against seat allotment in the mop-up round will start on July 19 and continue till July 22.

Merit lists and seat allotment details according to colleges and programmes in the upgrade round (Phase-2) will be published on July 26.

Admission against seat allotment in Phase-2 is scheduled between July 26 and 29.

Classes after this round will start in early August.

Joydeep Sarangi, the principal of New Alipore College, said they were happy that the new government had taken steps to start classes earlier than in previous years.

“An earlier start means we will have more class days to complete the four-year undergraduate programme which is exhaustive,” he said.