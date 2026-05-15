ED arrests DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas for alleged involvement in multiple offences

Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in multiple offences.

Posted as deputy commissioner (Special Branch II) in Kolkata Police, Sinha Biswas has been accused in a sand smuggling case and also figures in a separate land-grabbing and extortion probe involving alleged mastermind Sona Pappu.

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He had earlier been summoned multiple times by the agency but allegedly skipped appearances. On Thursday, he responded to the summons and appeared before the ED, where he was interrogated before being arrested.

The central agency had earlier issued a summons to him on April 28, ahead of the second phase of elections, in connection with the land-grabbing case. Following his failure to appear, a lookout notice was issued.

Separate complaints of misuse of power and position have also been filed against the officer in several police stations under Kolkata Police, where he is said to be known for his proximity to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

He is likely to be produced before court on Friday.