Calcutta University seeks views on PG admission mode for students after graduation

Calcutta University has asked its postgraduate departments whether they want to admit students to their master’s programmes through admission tests or continue with the marks-based system, vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said on Friday.

The decision to seek an opinion on the mode of screening was taken at a meeting of the undergraduate-postgraduate boards of studies held on Wednesday.

At present, 80% of the postgraduate seats at Calcutta University are reserved for students pursuing undergraduate programmes at colleges affiliated with the university.

Graduate students from other universities are required to take admission tests to secure entry to the master’s programmes for the remaining 20% of the seats.

“We want to know from the departments whether they would prefer to hold admission tests to screen (home) students even for the reserved postgraduate seats. A department may feel that marks-based admission does not reflect a student’s potential to pursue a master’s degree, and that admission tests are the best option to select bright students,” said vice-chancellor Ghosh.

“The departments should have the autonomy to decide for themselves what they think would be the best way to attract bright students,” said Ghosh.

At CU, apart from the university itself, several colleges run postgraduate programmes.

The departments have been asked to submit their opinions within a week.

A CU official stated that a student pursuing a four-year undergraduate programme — introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2023 — has the option to quit after completing the sixth semester (third year) in July 2026.

After exiting upon completing the third year, a candidate can enrol in a two-year postgraduate programme, which will commence in August 2026.

CU wants to know from the departments how they will admit these students to the postgraduate courses.

“Many are of the view that marks do not quite determine whether a candidate deserves to pursue a postgraduate programme. They believe admission tests are the most effective way to screen prospective students. Let the departments submit their opinion. The boards of studies will meet again,” VC Ghosh said.

Before the 2023 academic session, undergraduate programmes were of three years’ duration.

CU regulations say students who exit after the sixth semester will only get a “graduate” degree.

The regulations say students obtaining a CGPA (cumulative grade point average) equivalent to 75% after completion of the first six semesters “may opt for honours with a research degree course in the 7th and 8th semester”.

Students who complete honours in 2027 may undertake a one-year master’s programme under the NEP.

“The departments will also have to state how they will admit students to the one-year postgraduate programme — through admission tests or based on marks,” said a CU official.

St Xavier’s College and the three autonomous colleges, which come under the control of the Ramakrishna Mission, admit postgraduate students through admission tests.

The CU vice-chancellor said the UG-PG boards of studies asked the departments to give their opinion on a draft resolution that the curriculum of the one-year master’s programmes be aligned with what an undergraduate student studies in the seventh and eighth semesters.

“As those who will complete honours will just get one year to complete the master’s programme, the curriculum has to be aligned so continuity can be maintained,” Ghosh said.