CID witness among 2 held in egg attack on TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh

A man who had certified the state CID’s search-and-seizure operation at former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence last week was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hurling eggs at Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh near her home.

This is the first arrest linked to an egg attack on a Trinamool leader, a pattern that has recurred since the BJP government took over on May 4.

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Police identified the accused as Chandan Singh, 36.

In his complaint, Ghosh said it was alarming that such an attack could take place so close to the residence of a Z-plus protectee.

The Beleghata MLA, a Mamata loyalist, was allegedly attacked when he stepped out of her residence around 6.15pm on Monday.

“It is necessary to put on record that Smt. Mamata Banerjee is a Z+ Category Security Protectee and I, being an MLA, am also under security cover. Despite the same, the officers of the local police station deliberately acted in dereliction of their duty and in deliberate gross violation of the Security Protocol of the Hon'ble Former Chief Minister,” Ghosh had stated in his complaint.

Ghosh also identified one of the attackers as “Chandan” and sought verification on whether he was the same person who had accompanied CID officers into Mamata’s residence compound as a witness during the agency’s operation on June 9.

Metro reported on June 14 that egg attacks in police presence had become increasingly frequent, raising concerns over law enforcement effectiveness.

Lawyers have said that hitting someone with an egg is a cognisable offence and should attract penal provisions.

On Tuesday, a message sent to additional director-general of police (CID) Supratim Sarkar seeking confirmation on Singh’s role in the CID operation did not elicit a response.

Kolkata Police officers, who did not want to be named, confirmed Ghosh’s allegation.

Singh, a resident of 31 Madan Pal Lane, who also has a home at 108B Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, was arrested early on Tuesday morning. Based on his statement, another person, Rabi Kayal of 176A Harish Mukherjee Road, was also arrested later.

Both were produced before Alipore court on Tuesday afternoon. Defence lawyers sought bail, while the public prosecutor opposed it.

The magistrate granted bail, stating that the offence was bailable and that the accused were willing to submit bail bonds.

The court imposed conditions requiring the accused to meet the investigating officer twice a week for three months or until completion of the investigation, cooperate with the probe, appear when called, not interfere with witnesses, and not influence the victim or investigation.

The accused have been booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, rash and negligent acts endangering safety, assault with criminal force to dishonour a person, unlawful assembly, and liability for unlawful assembly. If proven, the charges may attract a maximum punishment of two years’ imprisonment.