Bengal BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee’s wife goes to cops after another woman says she married him

Anindita Chatterjee, the first wife of BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee, approached the police on Wednesday night, marking the latest development in the controversy surrounding his second marriage.

Hiran has not yet spoken, but discussion around his second marriage has intensified over the past two days. Anindita went to Anandapur police station with her daughter to file a complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, an FIR will be filed based on Anindita’s complaint. The police complaint came hours after Hiran’s second wife, Ritika Giri, spoke about the marriage for the first time.

On Wednesday evening, Ritika posted on social media, claiming that Hiran had already sent Anindita a legal divorce notice. Soon after this post surfaced, Anindita decided to go to the police.

Ritika wrote on Wednesday evening, "Wrong information has been given about my age. She (Anindita) has been sent a legal divorce letter. We have been together for the last 5 years and Anindita knew about all this."

Anindita responded by demanding proof. "Do you have to say that I was sent a legal divorce letter? Then show me the proof! I have the marriage certificate. I will bring all the evidence and information to light after filing a complaint with the police station."

The issue entered the public domain on Tuesday afternoon when Hiran shared pictures of his second wedding at the ghats of Varanasi on social media. Since then, the matter has drawn widespread attention.

Anindita has alleged that there was no legal separation between her and Hiran. She claimed that he would occasionally travel from Kharagpur to Kolkata and stay at their home.

Ritika countered these claims on social media, saying, "My account was public. Nothing was hidden. So where was she all these years and why didn't she raise any questions then?"

Anindita had earlier said, "When I asked Hiran about this relationship, he told me that the girl was blackmailing him. I used to speak to him less out of pride. Hiran used to come to meet our daughter occasionally. We even celebrated the New Year together in 2025."

She has now said she will proceed through legal channels.