Bidhannagar Christmas Carnival begins at BA-CA Park with stalls, music and cribs

A season’s special carnival began on Tuesday and will continue in BA-CA Park till January 4. Bidhannagar Christmas Carnival and Fair has stalls selling miscellaneous items, a stage that hosts cultural shows and Nativity decorations that are drawing selfie-seekers.

“After Durga puja, Christmas must be the festival Bengalis look forward to most. They easily eat more cake than Christians on Christmas,” said Rajesh Chirimar, mayoral council member, local councillor, and secretary of the newly formed Bidhannagar Progressive Forum that has organised the event. “When I was in school, I neither knew nor cared which friend was a Hindu, a Muslim or a Christian. We celebrated all festivals together. In the same spirit, we have started this fiesta.”

There are renowned brands selling jewellery and sweets, stalls from states like Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and also locals who have got goyna bori, jilipi and pickles. “Two-thirds of the stalls have been let out to the economically weaker section,” said Chirimar.

The biggest attractions are the two beautiful Jesus cribs, along with a life-size dancing Santa robot. Carol singers have been performing too. “Residents and guest artistes will take stage every evening. Expect a special show on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

The fair was opened in the presence of minister Sujit Bose, MLA Tapash Chatterjee and deputy mayor Anita Mondal. “We enjoy ourselves this season but let us also reach out to the needy,” said Father I.C. Jacob, secretary to Salesian Province of Calcutta, Don Bosco. “No matter what our religion or language, God is always with us,” assured Sister Sherly Sebastian, principal of Our Lady Queen of the Missions School, Salt Lake.