Bengal poll dates out, uncertainty persists for lakhs of voters under adjudication

Hours before the Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the two-phase schedule for the Bengal Assembly election, several poll aspirants from different parties began their grassroots outreach.

None of the major political formations has yet released its list of candidates for the Assembly elections. Still, many from the Trinamool Congress, CPM and BJP were seen stepping up public meetings even amid uncertainty over nominations.

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Municipal affairs minister and mayor of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim, moved around in Chetla of south Calcutta, interacting with residents and distributing leaflets with the slogan: “No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again.”

Hakim said: “I am going around in my neighbourhood, in my area, in my ward, meeting people. People are aware that Bengal must win and the chief minister of Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) will become the chief minister for the fourth time.”

In Serampore, Kalyan Banerjee, a Trinamool MP, travelled through parts of the constituency in an open jeep and met residents. Banerjee also countered recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Brigade rally on Saturday.

In Tollygunge, minister Aroop Biswas was also seen engaging with residents on Sunday.

In Nadia’s Chakdaha Assembly seat, Trinamool youth leader Jishu Singha — son of veteran party leader and former MLA Sankar Singha — met people amid strong buzz that he might get a party ticket.

In Sonarpur South, MLA Lovely Moitra led a large bike rally despite uncertainty surrounding her renomination over factionalism. Speaking to reporters, Moitra said: “Trinamool’s top leadership will decide who gets the ticket. But whoever gets it will win.”

Senior CPM leader and former Calcutta mayor Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya began a door-to-door programme titled “Jana Sanjog Yatra” in Jadavpur, while youth wing leader Minakshi Mukherjee interacted with residents in Uttarpara in Hooghly. Bhattacharyya declined to confirm whether he would contest the Assembly polls.

“It is my party's decision. I have not begun any poll campaign. I joined an interaction with people after being invited by party workers in Jadavpur.... At the same time it was a significant day for us since the state government announced DA payment, afraid of the huge response to Friday's strike,” Bhattacharyya told The Telegraph.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari spent much of the day in his constituency Nandigram, interacting with people and distributing kits among the physically challenged.