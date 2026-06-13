Sudip Bandyopadhyay's Delhi meet with BJP leaders puts TMC on edge amid internal turmoil

A meeting between senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday sparked fresh political speculation amid turmoil within the party, raising questions on whether the veteran MP could join the dissident group seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary faction.

Those speculations intensified when Bandyopadhyay, after his meeting with Yadav, also allegedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, sources said.

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Bandyopadhyay's move triggered sharp reactions from TMC leaders in Kolkata still owing allegiance to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, amid sarcastic remarks from BJP leaders who switched camps from the TMC following differences with the party leadership.

Accompanied by rebel TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, Bandyopadhyay reached the Yadav's Motilal Nehru Marg residence in the afternoon, where they held the meeting.

The development comes amid dissident Trinamool MPs stating they will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC", following the party's electoral drubbing in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Friday claimed that 19 of the party's existing 28 Lok Sabha members were already backing the faction. If Bandypopadhyay switches sides, that number would go up to 20.

The leader of the rebel faction, Kakoli Ghosh Dasdidar, has declared the bloc, once recognised, would offer support to the BJP-led NDA in Parliament.

Political observers view the Bandyopadhyay-Yadav meeting as important not merely because of the individuals involved but also because of the wider context in which it occurred.

A Lok Sabha MP from the prestigious Kolkata Uttar seat, Bandyopadhyay, remains one of the most senior parliamentarians in the TMC and has long been regarded as a key bridge between the party leadership and Delhi's political establishment.

Any engagement between him and a senior BJP strategist is therefore likely to be closely scrutinised for signals regarding the future course of West Bengal politics, especially in terms of the political future of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the state.

A group of 64 of the 80 MLAs of TMC has already broken away from the party in the state Assembly and has secured the recognition of Speaker Rathindra Bose, with the leader of the dissident faction, Ritabrata Banerjee, being named as the Leader of Opposition.

That recognition, however, has been challenged by the Mamata-led faction before the Calcutta High Court, which continues to hear the case.

Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's move, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said it was on account of the Kolkata Uttar MP's "lust for power and position" that the TMC lost several important leaders to the BJP.

"Able leaders like Tapas Roy and Sajal Ghosh left the party because of Sudip da's personal insecurities and his lust for power and position within the party. I was suspended earlier from the party for speaking against him and in favour of senior leaders like Tapas da. Let the leadership realise now what kind of person they supported before," Ghosh said.

While Roy has been named the industries minister in the newly-formed Suvendu Adhikari cabinet, Sajal Ghosh is an MLA from Baranagar in north Kolkata, where he defeated TMC's high-profile candidate and actor Sayantika Banerjee in the Assembly polls.

"Earlier this week, when the CID raided the premises housing Mamata Banerjee's residence, I received a call from Sudip da, asking where I was. When I told him I was already at Didi's place, he said his wife, Nayna (a TMC MLA), would be reaching the spot soon. I waited, but she never came. Instead, Sudip da has now reached the BJP's doorstep," Ghosh said sarcastically.

Later, following a meeting of party leaders at the TMC office housed within former CM Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, Ghosh questioned whether the ex-CM deserved this kind of treatment from the Kolkata Uttar MP on whom she "showered trust and respect".

"The advantage that the BJP has with Sudip is that they get a buy-one-get-one-free offer. Alongside a leader who sports a wig, they will also get a mobile beauty parlour," Ghosh said in apparent reference to Bandyopadhyay's wife, Nayna, but without naming her.

Ghosh called Bandyopadhyay a "traitor" who "backstabbed" not only the party leadership, but also the "workers who worked for him during the 2024 parliamentary polls and the people who voted for him to fight the BJP".

Veteran TMC parliamentarian Saugata Roy said he was "deeply hurt" at Bandyopadhyay's move.

"What can I do? I had spoken to Sudip Bandyopadhyay three or four days ago. He told me that he was not going anywhere. He said if he did anything, we would do it together. But then he went to the residence of Yadav, who is the in-charge of Operation Lotus (purported political moves to split the TMC) in West Bengal. The interpretation for this is anybody's guess," Roy said.

Party MP Kalyan Banerjee, who lashed out at Abhishek Banerjee only days ago and called him "arrogant", sounded dismissive about Bandyopadhyay's move.

"Let it be. Many people have left, Sudip da has left too. What's the big deal? Nothing. But when these people contest elections, people will teach them a lesson. The opposition's job is to speak on behalf of the country and point out the government's wrongdoings. Right now, with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at the Centre, and Suvendu Adhikari and others in West Bengal, their objective is to reduce the strength and space of the opposition," Kalyan said.

BJP minister Tapas Roy called Bandyopadhyay and Shatabdi Roy a "liability" for the TMC.

"To save themselves, they have always aligned with those in power. They have contributed neither to the public nor to any political party. Mamata Banerjee is now realising who truly stands by her. For the sake of such individuals, many genuine political workers were insulted and sidelined. Whatever is happening is for the best and I am happy to see this unfold," Roy told reporters.