Suvendu Adhikari holds first ‘janata darbar’ as Bengal chief minister at BJP office

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday held his first ‘janata darbar’ after assuming office, interacting directly with citizens and listening to their grievances and demands at a BJP office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

Adhikari, who was sworn in as the state’s first BJP chief minister on May 9, plans to hold regular ‘janata darbar’ (public hearing) sessions, a party leader said.

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Several people, including students, attended the interaction programme and raised various concerns before the chief minister.

The initiative mirrors similar public outreach programmes conducted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through regular ‘janata darbars’, while former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had also organised such public hearings during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP, in a post on X, highlighted the actions taken by the new “double engine” government during its first week in office between May 9 and May 16.

“What West Bengal under TMC couldn’t deliver in 15 years, the Double Engine Government has started showing in its very first week. This is the new West Bengal and the speed of real governance,” it said.