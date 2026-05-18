Kolkata: Fugitive criminal Sona Pappu appears before Enforcement Directorate in extortion probe

Absconding land grab and extortion accused Biswajit Poddar, alias “Sona Pappu”, on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged land grabbing, extortion and financial fraud cases, officials said.

Poddar, who had allegedly been evading investigators since the central agency launched its probe, arrived at the ED’s office after the agency recently arrested Kolkata Police deputy commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas for his alleged involvement in “offences linked to Sona Pappu” such as land grabbing and extortion.

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Speaking to reporters before entering the central agency’s office, Poddar denied any involvement in land grabbing activities and claimed that no police station had any complaint against him.

“I have come here as the ED issued a summons against me. I do not know Santanu Sinha Biswas,” he said.

Poddar has long faced allegations of extortion, land grabbing and intimidation.

His name had also figured during the West Bengal Assembly elections, when the Election Commission (EC) suspended Kasba police station officer-in-charge Biswajit Debnath for allegedly failing to include Poddar’s name in the list of history-sheeters and offenders in the area, despite several pending cases against him.

The EC action followed a showcause notice to the police officer over the omission, with election authorities treating the matter seriously amid heightened scrutiny of criminal elements during the polls.

While he was on the run, Poddar made a video, where he raised slogans of “Mamata, Abhishek zindabad” while alleging that the BJP had fielded “criminal” and “extortionist” Rakesh Singh from the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency.

“I have come with breaking news. Criminal Rakesh Singh, extortionist Rakesh Singh has been nominated by the BJP in Kolkata Port. Where is the godi media now which calls me an extortionist, a criminal?” Poddar had said while speaking on camera from inside a moving vehicle, last month. He also said he would again appear on May 4, the day election results were due.

Investigators are now expected to question Poddar extensively regarding alleged proceeds of crime, suspected financial transactions and his purported links with individuals under the ED scanner.

Officials said the money laundering probe stems from allegations related to illegal land deals, extortion rackets and financial irregularities in parts of south Kolkata. The agency is also examining whether public officials or police personnel aided the alleged operations.

Last month the ED also summoned TMC’s Debashish Kumar in connection with a land grabbing case. Days after being summoned, the Income and Tax department conducted raids at five locations connected to Kumar, over allegations of income and tax discrepancies.