ID haul at Trinamool Congress party office near Nayabad in Salt Lake

Around 100 Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and property deeds were found inside a Trinamool Congress party office near Nayabad in Salt Lake on Sunday morning, police said.

The police have seized the documents amid allegations from the people in the neighbourhood that, during the Trinamool regime, when the peon used to come to hand over Aadhaar cards and other identity documents, he used to be forced to leave

the documents at the party office instead of handing them over to the respective recipients.

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“We were scared to report it to the police then. But on May 4, soon after the results were declared, we locked this party office. Today, when we opened it, we found all the documents here,” said a resident of Basanti Devi Colony, where the party office is located.

Dozens of people who had locked the party office had entered the room and found the documents, sources said.

Senior officers of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said they have received a complaint at Bidhannagar (south) police station.

“A case has been registered against unknown persons under sections of cheating by impersonation and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, extortion and criminal

conspiracy,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar city police.

The officer added that the authenticity of the documents will be checked, and the

nature of the property deeds that have been seized will be validated.

“We need to check if these identity cards are genuine or have been forged for carrying out illegal activities,” said the officer.

Trinamool Congress party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty raised doubts about whether the documents were planted between May 4 and May 17 — the period when the party office was locked by the local people.

“This matter needs to be probed. The police have to check all the CCTV cameras in the area to find out whether these documents were planted after May 4. Let the police do their investigation fairly,” Chakraborty told Metro.

The police said they have started the investigation into the case.

No one was arrested till Sunday evening.