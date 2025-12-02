Ambitious plan: Airport readies to shift gears to future with better facilities

The new director of NSCBI Airport has outlined an ambitious plan to tackle the terminal’s chronic cleanliness problems, expand passenger capacity, and attract direct flights to Europe and the US.

Vikram Singh shared his priorities with Metro, from overhauling maintenance systems to terminal expansion and boosting international connectivity.

Cleanliness plan

Singh is implementing a synchronised system for cleaning and maintaining washrooms and aerobridges, bringing together the housekeeping agency, civil engineering and electrical departments.

“Each agency has been asked to coordinate when major cleaning and maintenance work is done. Usually, a full day is required for such work,” Singh said. “Without synchronisation, if each agency works separately, facilities remain inaccessible for more than a day each month. This causes inconvenience for passengers.”

Under the new system, all three agencies will work together, reducing downtime.

Additionally, one officer will be dedicated solely to managing and overseeing cleaning operations at the terminal building.

“The airport manager has several responsibilities, so we need one dedicated official,” said Singh. This officer will prepare regular cleaning schedules, oversee work and identify deficiencies.

The airport’s stinking and perpetually wet washrooms have been a constant

complaint among passengers since the present terminal opened in 2011. Reluctant cleaners backed by unions and flawed design are the two main culprits behind the

persistent problem.

There are 23 washroom blocks, each with three units for men, women and passengers with disabilities.

The airport is renovating all blocks in phases to make them brighter and cleaner.

Technical help

Last week, the airport called in a reputable bathroom fitting manufacturer for technical guidance.

“We sought their suggestions, using one washroom as a prototype. We’ve observed that the cleaning agency sometimes uses ineffective chemicals, and the cleaning standard falls short. So we sought technical help from manufacturers who can specify exactly what’s needed to achieve the desired standard,” Singh said.

The manufacturer has recommended chemicals that the agency doesn’t currently use. “If additional funds are needed, we’ll arrange for that,” Singh said. The airport will also consult other fitting manufacturers and floor tile makers.

Terminal expansion

The expansion of the existing terminal, adjacent to the international section, will be

complete in about three months, Singh said. “The work is at an advanced stage, and we expect it to be commissioned soon,” he said.

The additional 5,600 square metres will allow the terminal to handle two million extra passengers annually.

Currently, the building can accommodate 26 million passengers per year. In 2024-25, it

handled 21.83 million passengers, up from 19.4 million in 2023-24.

“More immigration and security hold counters will be installed in the new area,” Singh said.

On the domestic side, an unutilised security hold area near portal A will open for passengers in July or August. “This will reduce queues at security check counters,” Singh said, bringing the total number of security hold areas from three to four.

Phase II of the expansion plan, which will entail construction of a new building where the old domestic terminal now stands, will begin in mid-2026, officials said.

On the apron side, new parking bays will be completed alongside the terminal

expansion, increasing the number from 74 to more than 125.

International flights

Singh said his focus would also be on how to increase international flights from the city. There are no direct flights to Europe or the US from Calcutta.

“An airport’s viability increases with more international flights. International passengers spend more time at the airport, buying from duty-free stores and using food and beverage facilities,” Singh said.

Landing and parking charges for international flights are also higher than for domestic ones.

Calcutta airport has very low international passenger numbers. It handles around 59,000 domestic passengers daily on average, compared to only 8,700 international passengers.

“I’ve asked tour operators to provide data on how many passengers actually fly to Europe and the US from Calcutta. Based on that, I’ll write to the airlines,” Singh said.

Calcutta lacks direct connectivity to Europe and the US, forcing passengers to transit through other cities.