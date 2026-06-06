Surendranath cash haul probe: Arrested vendor Paritosh Dutta taken to college

A vendor who was arrested on charges of allegedly illegally keeping several rooms at Surendranath College under lock and key in connivance with a former governing body member was taken to Surendranath College for Women on Friday by police.

Paritosh Dutta is being probed in connection with the chance discovery of a room with a bed in the women's college when the police went to probe a cash haul and the presence of a stashed gun. He was arrested on Thursday.

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Surendranath College for Women adjoins the Surendranath College (day), where termite-eaten cash bundles and a gun were found on June 3.

Also Read Surendranath College cash haul probe: External vendor Paritosh Dutta nabbed in Burdwan

Dutta had constructed two rooms, which were known as "rest rooms" in the college.

Cops from Muchipara police station went to the college with Dutta to unlock the two rooms around 1pm. "The police brought him back to the station around 2pm," said a college source.

Calls and text messages to Umashankar Pandey, teacher-in-charge of Surendranath College for Women, went unanswered.

An education department official said Dutta, a close aide of the former governing body member and Trinamool leader, got contracts for all civil construction in the college because of his connection.

"The erstwhile government had nominated Debasish Bandyopadhyay as the government's nominee to Surendranath College (day), Surendranath Law College (morning), Surendranath Evening College and Surendranath College for Women. Because of Dutta's proximity to Bandhyopadhyay, the vendor got contracts for civil jobs in all the colleges," the official said.

Bandyopadhyay is reportedly missing.