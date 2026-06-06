Cyberattack hits CBSE portal: Delhi police register FIR, launch probe into series of 'coordinated' breaches

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday lodged a complaint with Delhi police about coordinated cyberattacks originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country on its post-result services portal, two days before the closure of its verification and revaluation window for Class XII students.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR and launched a probe into a series of “coordinated” and “sophisticated” cyberattacks targeting the portal, officials said.

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The board posted on X that “all attacks were successfully mitigated through 24×7 monitoring, with no data breach or compromise of systems”.

Nearly 4 lakh students have obtained their answer copies and are in the process of submitting requests for verification and revaluation.

The CBSE issued a media release saying that a formal complaint has been filed with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police over the cyberattacks.

As the portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing themselves of post-result services, any disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, affect public order and create dissatisfaction among students against the board, it said.

“The portal, launched on 2nd June 2026 to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of answer scripts for candidates who had appeared in the XII Board Examination, was subjected to repeated and coordinated cyberattacks over the past three days. The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country. The apparent objective of the attackers appeared to destabilise the platform, deny access to legitimate users, and attempt unauthorised extraction of information by the elements inimical to national interest.

“No data breach or unauthorised access has been detected. The attacks were successfully mitigated through continuous 24×7 monitoring and response mechanisms, with support from cybersecurity teams of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and other Central Government agencies,” the release said.

The Congress said that only education minister Dharmendra Pradhan can answer as to why the CBSE was “made to adopt an expensive OSM system at inflated rates”, and asserted that he must resign so that an independent investigation can take place.

Ramesh cited a report in an English daily that suggested that the estimated contract value of the CBSE’s tender for the OSM system increased by ₹10 crore for the same volume of work. “It was ₹28 crore in the first two tenders issued by the CBSE but rose to ₹38.46 crore in the final work order issued to COEMPT,” he alleged.

Additional reporting by PTI