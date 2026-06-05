Tolly czar Swarup Biswas in police custody for 'extortion', molestation charges

The man who once reigned supreme in the Tollygunge film industry, Swarup Biswas, was arrested on Thursday night on charges of extortion and allegedly seeking sexual favours from a member of the Tollygunge Makeup Artist Federation Guild.

The arrest comes a day after the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, headed by Swarup, was disbanded, and all the 26 guilds in the industry were dissolved.

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Officers of New Alipore police station arrested Swarup, brother of former sports minister Aroop Biswas, from 21/5, Sahapur Colony around 9pm.

According to the complainant, a 42-year-old woman who lives in the Regent Park area, she had no work for two years. On August 20, 2025, when she went to Suruchi Sangha club in New Alipore to meet Swarup for work, he allegedly demanded money, police sources said. “Swarup and his associates asked for money and threatened her,” an officer said.

The complainant said she approached Swarup again on April 4 this year. “She said that this time, Swarup and his associates told her that if she wanted to work, she had to sexually compromise with them and had to supply girls to them. They also demanded money. When she refused, they tried to kill her with arms at her residence on April 10, she stated,” said the officer.

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The police said the complainant mentioned one of her female colleagues who was also allegedly asked for sexual favours when she approached Swarup for a card that served as a work permit.

Sources said the complainant also named Kartick Bhattacharya, who allegedly had to pay ₹45,000 on December 26, 2025, to Swarup for work.

“The complainant has alleged that Swarup has collected more than ₹22 lakh from people for giving them work in the industry,” said an officer.

Based on the complaint, the police started a case under sections of sexual harassment, extortion by putting someone under fear of death, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and sections of the Arms Act.